Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow tapers off Friday, but cold air settles in across Colorado

By
Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie
Meteorologist
Callie Zanandrie is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, with cold temperatures and slick road conditions likely to impact travel across the Front Range.

fawd-details.png
CBS

Snow showers will gradually taper off from north to south. Despite improving conditions later Friday, the cold will be slow to leave.

Afternoon temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal averages, and wind chills will stay in the low to mid-20s through the day. The coldest air arrives Friday night, with lows dropping into the low teens across the plains and urban corridor, and even colder readings expected in the foothills and mountain valleys.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through 11 a.m. for portions of the southern foothills, Palmer Divide, and eastern plains. Gusty northerly winds are also causing areas of patchy blowing snow, especially along and east of I-70, which may briefly reduce visibility. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through this evening for the Wet Mountains, where they could pick up an additional 2-4 inches of snow.

all-winter-alerts-2.png
CBS

Here's a look at estimated snowfall totals across Colorado from this system:

snow-totals-larimerweld-county.png
CBS

Communities in and around Colorado Springs were among the hardest hit, with higher snowfall totals along the Palmer Divide.

snow-totals.png
CBS

Sunshine returns for the weekend, and temperatures will rebound quickly. Highs climb back toward average Saturday, helping melt much of the fresh snowfall. By Sunday, highs in the 50s are expected across the plains, with some areas potentially reaching the 60s early next week.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue