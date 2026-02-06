Proposed change restricting sugary drinks from SNAP benefits in Colorado met with some opposition

Final discussions are underway as Colorado moves toward possible changes to how SNAP benefits work in the state.

The state is one of 18 that applied for a federal waiver -- offered for the first time by the USDA under the Trump administration's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative -- to restrict the purchase of sugary drinks with SNAP benefits.

On Friday morning the State Board of Human Services heard from a range of stakeholders about the potential change.

"This has been a long priority of Gov. (Jared) Polis to provide healthy options and to look at how we can make healthy choices for Coloradans," said Shelley Banker, director of the Office of Economic Security.

Sugary drinks are defined as non-alcoholic beverages with natural or artificial sweeteners, or drinks with less than 50% fruit juice.

CBS

At Friday's hearing, state leaders pointed to projected health impacts from computer-simulated models.

"A policy change of this size could prevent 279,000 cases of obesity and a projected cost savings of 2.75 billion in health care costs," one presenter said.

The State Board of Human Services, which will decide whether to allow or deny implementation, also heard from several anti-hunger organizations from across Colorado who oppose the proposed restrictions.

"I just think that giving people more money to buy more healthy food is what they are asking for. They're not asking for restrictions or stigma around what they purchase," said Anjali Prasertong with Nourish Colorado. The nonprofit has previously worked with the Colorado Department of Human Services on a nutrition incentive program that gives SNAP participants additional funds to buy fresh produce.

CBS

"It's not that they don't want those (healthy) foods," Prasertong said. "It's that they simply can't afford them."

State leaders say they are working to balance the proposed restrictions and have submitted additional waivers to allow hot food purchases and expand access to farmers markets -- requests that have not yet been approved by the USDA.

"We recognize that there will be a lot of voices in the room. We appreciate that that is an opportunity to help us get the policy right and make it work for Coloradans," Banker said.

Banker says Colorado is the first Democratic-led state to apply for the waiver.

The board is expected to vote in March. If approved, the changes would take effect by the end of april.

The office of Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement expressing his support the possible change:

"SNAP is intended to support the nutritional needs of those struggling to put food on the table. Our approved waiver would not negatively impact SNAP eligibility or access to healthy foods that lead to healthy lives. I have long believed that encouraging healthier eating, especially for Coloradans using SNAP to put food on the table is an important part of making Colorado healthier. We continue to call on the federal government to approve Colorado's additional waivers to expand access to prepared hot foods like rotisserie chicken and fresh local produce through farmers markets. I strongly urge the State Board to support the rules associated with this waiver."