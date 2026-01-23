1 charged with smashing stained glass windows of Denver's first church, damaging vehicles

A person is being charged with smashing some of the stained glass windows of a church in downtown Denver and vandalizing cars nearby.

Trinity United Methodist Church is located on the 1800 block of Broadway and was the first church built in Denver.

Boards are seen covering the areas where stained glass windows of Trinity United Methodist Church were smashed. CBS

The Denver Police Department says vandalism has been a problem in the area of downtown where the church is located recently. Since November 2025, several different vehicles have been damaged while parked near the church, or down the street outside the Brown Palace Hotel.

Jerome Sibulo is Trinity United Methodist's Director of the Music & Arts Ministry. He says someone threw a rock threw his car's windshield last month.

"Intially we were thinking that -- that there might have been someone who had some vendetta against the church, or religion, but since we've been reporting everything to the police, we've been hearing that it's been happening in this stretch, in this area right now," he said.

Denver police say they haven't had any reports of vandalism since Jan. 14.

Police say they've arrested Christopher Hart, 55, and they are investigating to see if all the crimes are all connected.