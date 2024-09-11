Small plane crashes on Denver metro area golf course, lands upside down

Small plane crashes on Meridian Golf Course, lands upside down

Small plane crashes on Meridian Golf Course, lands upside down

Small plane crashes on Meridian Golf Course, lands upside down

South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the Meridian Golf Course on Wednesday morning where they found a Cessna 172 had crashed on the 7th tee box. The small plane ended up upside down.

A small plane crashed on the Meridian Golf Course, landing on its top. Douglas County

According to investigators, the plane had just departed runway 17R at Centennial Airport when it crashed.

Final Update: Cessna 172 had just departed runway 17R @FlyCentennial crashing on the 7th tee box at Meridian Golf Course, both parties on board walked away, one person with minor injuries refused transport, one person with no injuries. @NTSB and @FAANews will be investigating… pic.twitter.com/BtssT9BxpK — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 11, 2024

Both people on board were able to walk away from the crash. One person with minor injuries refused transportation to the hospital, according to South Metro Fire Rescue's post on X. The other person was not injured.

A Cessna 172 crashed on the Meridian Golf Course after taking off from Centennial Airport. Douglas County

The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the crash.