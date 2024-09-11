Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes on Denver metro area golf course, lands upside down

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the Meridian Golf Course on Wednesday morning where they found a Cessna 172 had crashed on the 7th tee box. The small plane ended up upside down. 

centennial-plane-crash-1-dcso-copy.jpg
A small plane crashed on the Meridian Golf Course, landing on its top. Douglas County

According to investigators, the plane had just departed runway 17R at Centennial Airport when it crashed. 

Both people on board were able to walk away from the crash. One person with minor injuries refused transportation to the hospital, according to South Metro Fire Rescue's post on X. The other person was not injured. 

small-plane-crash-cessna-meridian-golf-course.jpg
A Cessna 172 crashed on the Meridian Golf Course after taking off from Centennial Airport. Douglas County

The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the crash. 

