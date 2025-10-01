Watch CBS News
Small plane makes crash landing in Colorado Springs

Jennifer McRae
A small plane crash landed in Colorado Springs early Wednesday, but everyone on board was able to walk away unharmed. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the single-engine aircraft landed on Powers Boulevard just after 4 a.m.

A small plane made a crash landing on South Powers Blvd. in Colorado Springs.

Fire crews said all three on board were uninjured. Fuel was leaking from the plane and crews worked to stop the leak.

Traffic was impacted on Powers Boulevard and drivers were urged to take an alternate route. 

