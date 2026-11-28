Small Business Saturday is giving locally owned shops and restaurants a boost as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

In Denver's LoDo neighborhood, shoppers can find plenty of holiday cheer while supporting the people behind the businesses.

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Paige Dungan, who opened Little Blue Pigeon Books on Larimer Square this past spring, says business has been good — and the response on Small Business Saturday was even better. She says customers were lined up about 30 minutes before the store opened.

For Dungan, shopping small is about more than finding the perfect gift. It's about supporting the people who make local businesses possible.

She says Little Blue Pigeon Books doesn't have a big corporate brand or hundreds of employees behind it. Instead, it's her and a team of six.

And she's not alone. LoDo is home to over 100 of small businesses, with plenty of opportunities for shoppers to explore the neighborhood.

John-Mark Larter, food and beverage director for Denver Union Station, says visitors can experience the area's holiday atmosphere with a walkable shopping route. Starting at Union Station, shoppers can head to McGregor Square, the Dairy Block and Larimer Square — all within an eight-block stretch.

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Beyond the shopping, Larter says the season is about spending time together and connecting with the community.

Dungan agrees, saying shopping small offers a more personal connection and a chance to make a bigger impact with each purchase.

As holiday shopping continues, local business owners hope shoppers will consider keeping their dollars in the community.