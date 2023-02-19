RTD police chief's son, Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, killed while trying to stop carjacking, police say

The U.S. Marshals office picked up a man Sunday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, whose father is RTD Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

The suspect, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, was arrested in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, CBS News Philadelphia reported. He turned 18 in January 2023.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced that Pfeffer will be charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, firearm offenses, possession of an instrument of crime, and related offenses. The DA's office also adds that "Pfeffer is ineligible for release on bail."

Authorities also identified the late police officer as Chris Fitzgerald. Temple Police Association released images of the officer on their Twitter page.

Remembering and honoring our forever hero, Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.



Officer Fitzgerald gave his life protecting the temple community and we are forever indebted to him. He valiantly served the temple community and the people of Philadelphia



EOW: 02/18/23 pic.twitter.com/5oRoxwxZPF — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) February 19, 2023

"RTD is deeply saddened to learn about the tragic and unimaginable loss of Chief Fitzgerald's son Christopher, a police officer, who was killed in the line of duty. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Fitzgerald family and all those mourning Christopher," RTD said in a statement Sunday. "RTD asks the media to respect the privacy of Chief Fitzgerald's family at this time."

The Bucks County district attorney's office said Pfeffer was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at his Buckingham Township home by township and Philadelphia police as well as state police and federal marshals. "Police used the fallen officer's handcuffs in placing the suspect under arrest," county prosecutors said.

U.S. Marshals Service

"Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community. The courage and bravery he displayed highlights the day-to-day sacrifice made by our Temple University Police Officers to keep our community safe. This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague, and a friend," Temple University Police said in a statement. "We will share service details as soon as we have more information. In the meantime, we want to extend our deepest sympathies to Officer Fitzgerald's family and friends, especially his wife, his four children, and his parents. He will be deeply missed."