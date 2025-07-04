'Sky crane' helicopters replace wildfire planes at Colorado airport

The U.S. Forest Service has shifted aerial wildfire firefighting resources along Colorado's Front Range. Two large 'sky crane' helicopters were moved into position at Broomfield's Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport this week.

This puts two firefighting helicopters in position where the wildfire danger is on the rise, the Forest Service stated in a press release.

The move was dubbed "Operation Sky Hammer." Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency that oversees the Forest Service.

A Sikorsky "Sky Crane" helicopter sits at the JeffCo Air Base at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield. The U.S. Forest Service has re-positioned wildfire firefighting planes which were previously staged at the airport in favor of the two Sky Cranes that were recently moved there. U.S. Forest Service

Informally known as Sky Cranes, the two Sikorsky CH-54B models are staged at the airport's JeffCo Air Base, formerly the JeffCo Air Tanker Base. JeffCo will now house helicopters only. The planes previously stored there have been re-positioned primarily in southern Colorado.

"This innovative program is adding capacity to our wildland firefighting response in Colorado and throughout the Rocky Mountain Region," stated Troy Heithecker, Regional Forester for the Rocky Mountain Region. "Coupled with the modernized airtanker base in Colorado Springs and our other airtanker bases across our region, we will be able to respond more quickly and efficiently when wildfires start."

Right now, the other wildfire air tanker bases in the region are in Pueblo, Durango, Grand Junction, and Rapid City, South Dakota.

Placing the helicopters in Broomfield is meant to increase "surge capacity" for initial attack on wildfires, or the first actions against a potentially dangerous (to human life) or destructive (to property) wildfire, the USFS stated.. They can be ordered by any level of fire command.

"Our goal is to work with local, state and federal cooperators to swiftly suppress small fires before they become large, complex incidents to ensure we can protect lives, property, economies and natural resources," Clark Hammond, Regional Aviation Officer for the Rocky Mountain Region, stated in the press release. "A successful initial attack frees up our resources more quickly to be ready for the next wildfire start."

The Sky Cranes are capable of dumping 2,800 gallons of red fire retardant as part of that initial attack. They are then capable of landing to refill with fire retardant or staying aloft and drawing from ponds, lakes or reservoirs for repeated water drops.

A large tanker truck called a mobile retardant base follows the helicopters into areas where fire retardant isn't readily available.

A mobile retardant base truck based alongside the Sikorsky "Sky Crane" helicopters in Broomfield. U.S. Forest Service

The Sikorsky's are contracted from the fleet owned by Helicopter Transport Services, an Ontario-based company which owns more than 60 aircraft and offers specialized aviation services. It also staffs the aircraft.

Operation Sky Hammer is a trial program, a Forest Service spokesperson told CBS Colorado. It will be in place for this entire 2025 summer fire season.

The helicopter crews are in intensive training over the next few days. They could be assigned and on the move by Saturday.

According to its press release, the Forest Service manages over 70% of the federal wildland firefighting resources and nearly all federal aviation and logistical support contracts. This year, it will have more than 400 total aircraft available nationwide, including multi-engine airtankers, helicopters, multi-engine water scoopers and other firefighting aircraft.