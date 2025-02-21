Watch CBS News
Colorado backcountry snowboarder dies in avalanche west of Silverton
A snowboarder in Colorado's backcountry was killed in an avalanche west of Silverton on Thursday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a skier and snowboarder were traveling in the Middle Fork of Mineral Creek drainage when they were caught in an avalanche in the terrain known as The Nose. While the skier was able to escape, the snowboarder was carried away in the debris.

Officials said nearby staff in a backcountry hut noticed the avalanche and contacted search and rescue before traveling to the site to help. They joined the skier in searching for the missing snowboarder.

The three of them dug the snowboarder out of the debris and multiple agencies joined the rescue effort however, the snowboarder did not survive.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

