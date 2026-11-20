The community of Silverthorne, Colorado, is celebrating the opening of a major expansion of its recreation center.

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Over the last year and a half, the center has undergone significant changes as crews constructed a 24,000-square-foot extension of the existing facility.

The $29 million project includes more space for free weights, a gymnasium, a kids' corner, space for school-age camps and other multi-purpose rooms.

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The town says the center reflects its commitment to fostering an active lifestyle for residents by serving as a hub for wellness and the community.

"This is so many people's third space; you have home, you have work, and we have our third space back, and we have expanded even more," said Silverthorne Open Spaces Director Steven Herrman.

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We're told the planned changes involve decades of feedback from community members. The expansion was funded by the town's 8% lodging tax.