Silverspot butterfly is now protected under the Endangered Species Act

By Jeff Gurney

A butterfly that is sometimes spotted in Colorado now has protections under the Endangered Species Act. It's not in immediate danger of extinction and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hopes this move will prevent that.

 The insect is called the silverspot butterfly, and it can see it in southwestern Colorado as well as two other western states -- Utah and New Mexico.

It's a relatively large butterfly with up to a 3 inch wingspan and it's known for distinctive silvery-white spots on the undersides of its wings.

It is hoped that by classifying this butterfly as endangered the government can protect some of its habitats.

"Threats facing the silverspot butterfly include future effects from climate change in combination with habitat loss and fragmentation, incompatible livestock grazing, human alteration of natural hydrology, and genetic isolation," the USFWS wrote in a news release.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 3:36 PM MST

