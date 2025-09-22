What is "Shucked" about? CBS Colorado gets exclusive advanced preview of musical comedy coming to Denver in October

One of the funniest musical comedies in the country coming to Denver next month

To start the new Broadway season at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, "Shucked" is scheduled to open in Denver on Oct. 7 at the Buell Theatre. The musical comedy is new and will be making its first stop in Colorado, playing for nearly two weeks.

However, with a new show may come questions of what the production is about. So, to find out, CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas traveled to San Francisco for an exclusive advanced preview of the musical and to meet with the cast.

"Tell us, what is Shucked about?" Thomas asked cast members.

"Corn!" said Mike Nappi, one of the stars of the show as he laughed. "It's (also) about community."

The musical takes audiences into a fictional community known as "Cobb County." As you may be picking up on, the show is filled with puns and other corny jokes.

"There's something special with a show about a small town," said Danielle Wade, the lead actress in the production portraying "Maizy."

"There is something so fun and infectious about doing a show like this," Nappi, who portrays "Peanut," said.

The show follows a story of a community of corn farmers who are facing adversity after their crops have mysteriously been dying.

So, "Maizy" goes on a journey to Florida to try and find someone who can help solve the county's problems before they are irreversible.

"(The show) is asking questions and really listening to the answer," said Miki Abraham who portrays "Lulu" in the production.

As the cast tries to navigate a tale of overcoming adversity and finding their true selves, alongside a search for love, they are also continuously making the audience laugh.

"How many jokes are there?" asked Quinn VanAntwerp, the actor who portrays "Gordy."

"There's like 189 jokes. There may be more," Nappi said. "The audience is such an important ingredient to what we are doing."

The cast said they love how every city hears the jokes differently. The jokes move so quickly, at times, that sometimes audiences are just starting to understand the previous joke as the next is already being delivered.

"That is the big tag line, it is one of the funniest shows I've read in my life," VanAntwerp said.

"It is very, very funny, but there is a lot of heart to the show as well. And, it is a new musical. How often do you get that these days?" Nappi said.

During a time in American history that has been difficult for many to navigate, those on the cast of "Shucked" said they love how the comedy of this show brings people of all backgrounds and generations together.

"It is so light-hearted, and life can be heavy sometimes," Abraham said.

"Nobody is crying, which is great," Wade said.

"Nothing brings us together more than laughter and great music," VanAntwerp said. "When is the last time you had 2,000 people together laughing at the same thing?"

The show does not carry political tones and is appropriate for audiences ages 10 and older due to some adult language.

The show is filled with so many jokes that many are subtle and will only get the attention of a portion of the crowd, at times causing delayed responses which make the comedy even funnier.

"You get to ride that waive with the audience," Wade said.

At its core, or cobb, the show is a tale of resilience, love and unity.

"It's unlike anything I've ever seen before," Nappi said.

Shucked plays the Buell Theatre October 7 through the 19. For more information on purchasing tickets visit denvercenter.org.