Showers return to Colorado, with best chance for meaningful moisture Thursday

Wednesday afternoon spotty rain and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible across the state. That pattern will continue into Wednesday night, with showers gradually shifting east.

But the more impactful round of moisture is expected to arrive Thursday into Thursday night. Rainfall totals could vary significantly depending on location. For the Denver metro area, totals may range anywhere from a few tenths of an inch up to around an inch. Right now, the most likely outcome favors the lower end of that range, especially for areas north and east of the city. Communities like Fort Collins, Greeley, and parts of the northeast plains may see very little rainfall—generally less than a quarter inch.

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Areas above 9,000 feet could pick up between 5 and 13 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Front Range Mountains south of I-70. Lighter accumulation is expected for areas west of the Front Range including Summit County.

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A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains where travel could be very difficult, especially over mountain passes where 12 to16 inches of snow could fall.

CBS

Lower elevations, including most of the Denver metro area, are expected to stay rain-only. Snow levels should hover between about 6,500 and 7,000 feet, though a few flakes could mix in briefly at slightly lower elevations late Thursday.

Thursday temperatures stay cooler than average by about 20 degrees, with daytime highs in the low 40s across the Denver metro area.

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By Friday, lingering showers will taper off, mainly holding on in the foothills and mountains. Looking ahead to the weekend, a warming and drying trend returns. Temperatures across the Denver metro area are expected to climb back into the 60s and low 70s by Sunday.