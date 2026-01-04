4 people shot, 1 killed in southeast Denver shooting, police say; Suspect at large

Four people were shot in an overnight shooting in southeast Denver, one of whom died, police say, and now officers are looking for a suspect or suspects.

Denver police did not provide many details about the shooting, which occurred near South Galena Street and East Hampden Avenue, but posted about the shooting on social media just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

At the time, they said one victim had been located and taken to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

Then, around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, the department said officers located three more victims; Two were taken to an area hospital in private vehicles, but a third, who was also in a private vehicle, died near South Havana Street and East Iliff Avenue, about a mile-and-a-half north of the shooting.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

"Officers are working to gather more information," the department said in a tweet. "The investigation is ongoing."