Deputies searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Halloween party in Northern Colorado

Deputies are searching for the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Northern Colorado.

One person is dead, and another person was hospitalized after a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of E. 16th Street near Greeley early Sunday morning. The Weld County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. when a fight broke out between several people at the party.

Investigators say Mamre Bojorquez shot two men and then fled the scene.

The sheriff's office says the identity of the man who was killed will be released following notification of his next of kin.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

The Colorado State Patrol says it attempted to stop the vehicle Bojorquez was driving, which matched the description from the sheriff's office of the suspect vehicle. However, they say Bojorquez refused to stop and eventually crashed on Highway 34 near Highway 85. CSP says Bojorquez ran away on foot after the crash, and authorities are still searching for him.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Bojorquez's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email Crimetips@weld.gov.

The WCSO said anyone who spots Bojorquez should not approach him, but should contact local law enforcement immediately.