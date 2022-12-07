Watch CBS News
Shooting suspect Donovan Atencio-Gallardo arrested, facing attempted murder charges

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver arrested a man suspected in a shooting in downtown Denver last month. Officers rushed to the area of 22nd and Arapahoe Streets on a report of a shooting about noon on Nov. 25. 

Donovan Atencio-Gallardo Denver Police

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was had serious injuries. 

Officers located the vehicle and driver detectives said was associated with the shooting. Donovan Atencio-Gallardo, 19, was taken into custody for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm. 

December 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

