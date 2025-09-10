Colorado elected leaders react to shooting at Evergreen High School

Colorado's elected leaders reacted to the shooting at Evergreen High School on Wednesday that left several students critically injured. One of those injured is believed to be the shooting suspect.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Evergreen High School in Colorado Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement on Wednesday saying he is "praying for the victims and the entire community."

"I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation," he said.

Soon after the governor sent the statement, authorities announced that the suspect was among those who were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospita. Two other students who were shot were also in the hospital, and another student was taken to the hospital with injuries, but that person was not shot.

Rep. Brittany Pettersen represents Colorado's 7th Congressional District, which includes Evergreen. She said on social media that she's "Shocked & heartbroken to see there is an ongoing incident involving an active assailant at Evergreen High School. I'm hopeful that law enforcement is able to intervene & ensure all of our kids come home safe. We are in communication with local law officials & will be there to support the Evergreen community."

Sen. Michael Bennet responded on social media with a statement: "I am horrified to hear of the shooting at Evergreen High School near Denver today. Thank you to our law enforcement officers for their swift response to this tragedy.I will continue to monitor the situation closely and think of Evergreen's teachers and students in the wake of this senseless violence."

Sen. John Hickenlooper responded to the shooting saying, "Our office is closely monitoring the shooting at Evergreen High School. We're grateful for the ongoing response of law enforcement. Our hearts are with the students, teachers, and families affected. Violence has no place in our communities."

Rep. Jason Crow, who represents Colorado's 6th Congressional District, posted this statement on social media: "What a terrible day. Schools should not be shooting ranges. If thoughts and prayers could fix this we'd be the safest country in the world. I'm a legislator and there are laws we can and must pass to protect our families."

Rep. Joe Neguse, the U.S. House Assistant Minority Leader and who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, released this statement on social media, "Horrified by the terrible shooting at Evergreen High School, and grateful to law enforcement & first responders for their brave efforts. Our office is in contact with local and state authorities, and will be there for the Evergreen community. Thinking of our students & teachers — this senseless violence must stop."