Man shot in abdomen in Denver says confrontation started after teens talked about stealing his cowboy hat

A 16-year-old will be charged as an adult for a shooting in downtown Denver that injured three people. One of the people who was shot, Aurora resident Alejandro Villafuerte, said it started when a group of juveniles tried to steal his hat.

"I'm still trying to get used to what happened to me," Villafuerte said. "I just didn't think it would escalate that far to where someone was going to have to pull out a gun."

CBS

On Aug. 13, the father of four was walking on the 16th Street Mall towards Union Station to take the train home from work when he says he overheard a group of people talking about wanting to take his cowboy hat.

"When I end up eventually having to pass them, they ended up having words with me and like a little struggle happened," he said.

Villafuerte dropped his hat and backpack, but the group continued to hit him.

Alejandro Villafuerte shared this image of him in the hospital. Alejandro Villafuerte

"I'm just scooting back, trying not to fall on the ground," he said. "I'm fighting for my life basically after that."

Villafuerte showed CBS Colorado the video of the incident that's been circulating online, in which one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started firing shots at him after he tried to evade the group all the way to Union Station. Villafuerte was struck in the abdomen and ended up in the hospital.

"It makes me mad because now this is what the world has come to. It's depressing, it's sad," said Alyssa Villafuerte, his daughter.

The Denver District Attorney's Office tells CBS Colorado the juvenile suspect who was arrested following the incident is facing being charged as an adult. Cyrus Haggard, 16, is facing 13 charges including three charges of attempted murder.

Cyrus Haggard Denver DA

"Minors are buying guns off the streets that are like not legal, they're not licensed, they're not 21 and over and it's just ridiculous," Alyssa said.

Villafuerte's four children say they're grateful their father survived such a brutal incident, but they also feel for the other two victims, one of whom was a former coworker of Villafuerte's, who stepped in to help when he saw what was happening.

"That incident has ruined multiple lives, and it has changed mine," Villafuerte said.

Villafuerte's family is now crowdfunding for additional support while he's out of work recovering.

"Just don't let this discourage from enjoying downtown. Don't let it stop you from having fun. Denver is a beautiful place," Villafuerte said. "Just be aware of your surroundings."