3 people injured in shooting near downtown Denver's 16th Street Mall

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

At least three people have been injured in a shooting in downtown Denver Tuesday evening.

Few details were immediately available, but Denver police say three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. at Wazee Street and 16th Street near Union Station.

Just before 6:45 p.m., the Denver Police Department said there was a large police presence in the area and that the scene was secure.

Denver police said investigators are working to develop suspect information but a white SUV was roped off with police tape at the intersection of 16th and Wynkoop Streets.

