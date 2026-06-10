Shooting near Colorado-Wyoming state line leaves suspect dead, deputy critically injured

A deputy from Wyoming is recovering in a Colorado hospital after a shooting near the state line on Monday. Carbon County Sheriff's Sgt. Zach Burns was rushed to the hospital on a helicopter and remained in critical condition two days later.

According to investigators, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office received a call on Monday for a man with a gun in Baggs, Wyoming, which is near the Colorado state line, about 235 miles northwest of Denver.

A Carbon County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and critically injured by a suspect in Baggs on Monday. Carbon County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said Burns responded immediately as he was in the area. He located the suspect vehicle and tried to pull the vehicle over in front of a small apartment complex.

That's when investigators said the suspect got out of his vehicle and started shooting at Burns with a semi-automatic rifle. Burns was struck in the neck, arm, and hip. People living in the neighborhood rushed to help Burns until first responders arrived.

Investigators said the suspect then set fire to the apartment building before he got back in his vehicle and sped away northbound on Highway 789.

Investigators said the suspect was killed in a shootout with Carbon County Sheriff's deputies on that same highway.

The investigation continues, led by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.