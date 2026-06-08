Multiple Colorado law enforcement agencies assisting with reported shooting in Baggs, Wyoming

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Colorado are assisting with an incident near the state border after there were reports of shots being fired in Baggs, Wyoming, on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:22 p.m., the Wyoming Highway Patrol asked drivers to avoid the area near Highway 789 between I-80 and Baggs. They said shots were fired north of the town and a heavy law enforcement presence is in the area.

Cody Overton

The Colorado State Patrol, Craig Polie Department, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Routt County Sheriff's Office, Steamboat Springs Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff's Office say they are assisting Wyoming authorities with what they call a "critical incident."

Authorities have not yet released further details on what caused the law enforcement response.

They ask that everyone avoid travel in the area and advised that there are several road closures in place.

Cody Overton

A man who lives nearby tells CBS that his neighbor, a deputy, was shot during the incident and flown out by medical helicopter. Officials have not yet confirmed that information.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.