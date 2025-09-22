Shelter-in-place issued in Commerce City neighborhood northeast of Denver due to barricaded suspect, police say

Shelter-in-place issued in Commerce City neighborhood due to barricaded suspect, police say

Commerce City police have issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood northeast of Denver after officials say a suspect fired a gun and then barricaded themselves inside a home.

A SWAT team was in a standoff with the suspect in the 5300 block of East 63rd Place and negotiators were trying to get them out of the house.

Police didn't give an actual address, but the officers appeared to be focusing on an apartment building near East 63rd Place and Glencoe Street.

Commerce City police officers and other law enforcement, including a SWAT team, were in a standoff outside a home near the 5300 block of East 63rd Place, where police say a suspect fired a gun and then barricaded themselves inside a residence. CBS

At one point, officers wearing gas masks fired what appeared to be tear gas or other chemical munitions.

Neighbors were gathered outside the police tape, watching and recording the events on their cellphones from the end of the block.

The suspect was not identified, and it's unclear what led to them allegedly firing a gun, or who, if anyone, they may have shot at.