Sewer line maintenance will delay traffic for one week on Federal Boulevard

Sewer line maintenance will delay traffic for one week on Federal Boulevard

Sewer line maintenance will delay traffic for one week on Federal Boulevard

Drivers traveling on Federal Boulevard will notice big changes this week that will impact their commute. Multiple lanes on Federal Boulevard will be temporarily closed while crews work on a sewer line.

Multiple lanes on Federal Boulevard will be temporarily closed while crews work on a sewer line this week. CBS

Traffic lanes will be reduced between 58th Avenue to 61st Avenue. This is just north of I-76.

The southbound lanes on Federal Boulevard will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes. The northbound lanes on Federal Boulevard will be closed, with traffic shifting to the southbound lanes, and reduced to one lane.

This traffic configuration will stay in effect until Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7 a.m.