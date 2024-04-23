Severe weather season: Defining tornado damage and intensity

How to stay safe during tornado season in Colorado

CBS Colorado's First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch discusses how tornadoes form and additional information in the video above.

Tornado season is rapidly approaching Colorado. In fact, we are under a month away from one of the most active months on average.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale is used to classify the strength of a tornado. It can range from EF-0 to EF-5:

Knowing the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning is important.

A Tornado Watch is issued hours earlier in the day, suggesting conditions are ripe and a tornado will be possible. When a Tornado Watch is issued it is important to stay weather aware and know your safe place.

A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is happening now or about to happen. Action should be taken immediately; you should enter your safe space.

During a tornado, it is especially important to locate an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor possible. This will often be the basement or bathroom.