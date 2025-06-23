Severe storms in Colorado on Tuesday may bring large hail and isolated tornadoes

Severe storms may bring large hail and isolated tornadoes to Eastern Colorado

Strong to severe storms are expected along the I-25 corridor and across the eastern plains of Colorado on Tuesday.

Storm development is likely between noon and 2 p.m. across the high country and foothills, with storms pushing east through the afternoon and evening. For the Denver metro area, the main window for severe weather runs from noon to 5 p.m., with a lingering threat through 9 p.m. near the far eastern border.

File photo of a rain shower over the Great Plains in northeastern Colorado. Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

All types of severe weather are possible, but the biggest concern is large hail, up to 2 inches in diameter or more.

That includes areas from Castle Rock to Fort Collins, and north toward the Wyoming state line. A brief tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Storms will be fueled by strong surface heating and dew points well into the 60s, providing plenty of moisture to work with.