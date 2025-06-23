Watch CBS News
Severe storms in Colorado on Tuesday may bring large hail and isolated tornadoes

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Severe storms may bring large hail and isolated tornadoes to Eastern Colorado
Severe storms may bring large hail and isolated tornadoes to Eastern Colorado 02:58

Strong to severe storms are expected along the I-25 corridor and across the eastern plains of Colorado on Tuesday.

spc-day-2.png
CBS

Storm development is likely between noon and 2 p.m. across the high country and foothills, with storms pushing east through the afternoon and evening. For the Denver metro area, the main window for severe weather runs from noon to 5 p.m., with a lingering threat through 9 p.m. near the far eastern border.

Rain shower over the Great Plains, northeastern Colorado.
File photo of a rain shower over the Great Plains in northeastern Colorado. Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

All types of severe weather are possible, but the biggest concern is large hail, up to 2 inches in diameter or more.

That includes areas from Castle Rock to Fort Collins, and north toward the Wyoming state line. A brief tornado or two can't be ruled out.

hail-risk-tomorrow.png
CBS

Storms will be fueled by strong surface heating and dew points well into the 60s, providing plenty of moisture to work with.

Joe Ruch

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

