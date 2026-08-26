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Severe storms could bring hail, strong wind to Denver metro area and Colorado's Eastern Plains

By
Alex Lehnert
Alex Lehnert
First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. You can contact Alex by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Alex Lehnert

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CBS Colorado's First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential for some scattered severe storms later in the afternoon for the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains.

Storms should start developing around 2 p.m. and move across the I-25 corridor into the plains, where activity will linger into Wednesday night.

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CBS

Denver's severe storms could hit between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Although it is not anticipated to be a widespread severe weather event, some of the scattered storms could bring hail that measures two inches in diameter. 

Level one severe threat includes the Front Range with damaging winds and gusts of at least 58 mph. The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains are under a Level two severe threat with damaging winds, gusts of up to 60 mph and possible hail larger than two inches in diameter. 

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