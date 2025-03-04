Several schools closed on Colorado's Eastern Plains due to snow, windy conditions Tuesday
Several schools on Colorado's Eastern Plains were closed Tuesday due to a Blizzard Warning and strong winds with snow. The following school closures can be found on CBS News Colorado's School Closings section:
Akron Schools was delayed 2 hours
Bennett School District 29-J was closed Tuesday
Byers School District 32-J was closed Tuesday
Castle Rock Senior Center was closed Tuesday
Deer Trail School was closed Tuesday
Elbert School District 200 was closed Tuesday
Elizabeth School District was closed Tuesday, remote for 6-12th grade and all staff
Kiowa C-2 was closed Tuesday
RE-1 Valley was delayed 2 hours
Yuma School District was closed Tuesday
Tuesday was considered a First Alert Weather Day by First Alert Meteorologists due to a Blizzard Warning that was in effect on Colorado's Eastern Plains.