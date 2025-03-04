Several schools closed on Colorado's Eastern Plains due to snow, windy conditions Tuesday

First Alert Weather Tracker follows snowstorm to Colorado's Eastern Plains

Several schools on Colorado's Eastern Plains were closed Tuesday due to a Blizzard Warning and strong winds with snow. The following school closures can be found on CBS News Colorado's School Closings section:

Akron Schools was delayed 2 hours

Bennett School District 29-J was closed Tuesday

Byers School District 32-J was closed Tuesday

Castle Rock Senior Center was closed Tuesday

Deer Trail School was closed Tuesday

Elbert School District 200 was closed Tuesday

Elizabeth School District was closed Tuesday, remote for 6-12th grade and all staff

Kiowa C-2 was closed Tuesday

RE-1 Valley was delayed 2 hours

Yuma School District was closed Tuesday

Tuesday was considered a First Alert Weather Day by First Alert Meteorologists due to a Blizzard Warning that was in effect on Colorado's Eastern Plains.