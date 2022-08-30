Several notable Denver Broncos players traded, released or waived Tuesday

Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today.

Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks.

Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them.

Agim and Hinton were waived today meaning they would have to clear waivers before the Broncos could resign them to the practice squad or 53-man roster. Agim spent 3 years with the team after being the 95th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Hinton who played receiver for the Broncos the past two seasons was also waived. Hinton caught 15 passes last season and one touchdown but might best be remembered for playing emergency quarterback in 2020 when the rest of the team's quarterbacks were placed in COVID-19 quarantine for the team's game against the Saints.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen Virgil made the Broncos' 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie free agent. It's the 18th time in the last 19 years an undrafted rookie college free agent has made the Broncos roster out of the preseason.