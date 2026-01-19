Watch CBS News
Several inches of snow reported across Colorado after overnight winter storm

By
Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie
Meteorologist
Callie Zanandrie is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

A winter weather system brought measurable snowfall to parts of Colorado, with the heaviest amounts reported in the foothills, mountains, and sections of the Eastern Plains.

According to the National Weather Service, Denver International Airport received 2 inches of snowfall.

The highest snowfall total came from Boulder County, where the National Weather Service measured 8 inches of snow at Eldora. Nearby foothill communities also saw several inches, including 4.3 inches near Rollinsville and 4.1 inches in Nederland.

Snow also fell across the eastern plains, with Limon reporting 5.3 inches, making it one of the snowier locations outside the mountains. Several communities in Lincoln County recorded around 4 inches of snow, including Hugo and Genoa.

Additional snowfall reports from the National Weather Service include:

  • 4 inches near Loveland Pass
  • 3.5 inches Ponderosa Park
  • 3.3 inches Allenspark
  • 3.2 Manila Village
  • 3.0 inches Cedar Point
  • 3.0 inches Buckley AFB
  • 2 inches south of Manila Village in Arapahoe County

Many ski resorts picked up new snow as well, with Keystone picking up more than a foot of new snow over the last three days.

