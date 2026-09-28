September storms set to bring threat of widespread flooding to parts of Colorado

A surge of tropical moisture across the Southwest will bring widespread rain to Colorado this week! The moisture will flow in with 4 large weather elements merging across the Rockies. This has prompted the First Alert Weather Team to launch a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday and Wednesday to give Colorado viewers a heads up for the increasing possibility for heavy mid-week rain.

Remnants of hurricane Odalys has already helped get the week started with heavy rain in southern Colorado and showers in the Denver metro area. Also, a strong upper level low is digging into the west coast creating monsoon flow at the same time. Come Tuesday, Hurricane Polo will be flooding the southwest with even more moisture heading into the middle of the week.

All of this has prompted flood watches for half of the state of Colorado and 10 other states that are under the threat of heavy flooding rains.

The Denver metro area, will pick up several chances for rain through the rest of the week. There will also be a flash flood threat for most burn scar areas of our mountains and foothills. The possibility of up to 1 to 2 inches of rain in Denver over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning may cause areas of high water. The great amount of rain will most likely be in the south metro area down to the Palmer Divide.

Across eastern Colorado many locations may see the most rainfall they have seen in nearly 3 years! In areas from the Palmer Divide south to the New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma state lines there is the potential for 3 to 6 inches of rainfall from now through Thursday.

We may also, see 1 to 4 inches of snow in some of the higher mountain peaks by Thursday afternoon.

If you are planning any travel across eastern Colorado Tuesday night through Thursday morning keep an eye on the latest First Alert Forecast as the September storm evolves.