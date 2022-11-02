Watch CBS News
Sen. Michael Bennet casts his ballot Wednesday, joining over 740,000 Coloradans to vote in midterms so far

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado voters have been making their decisions ahead of Election Day - now less than a week away - including the Coloradans who are on the ballot.

Sen. Michael Bennet dropped his ballot off Wednesday morning in a drop box at the Washington Park Rec Center.

"I'm very, very optimistic about where this country is headed if we can get our political system working," he told reporters after casting his ballot. 

His wife and oldest daughter went with him and it was the first time his daughter Anne is old enough to vote.

So far, more than 742,000 ballots have been returned.

The Secretary of State's Office shows some 245,000 ballots returned from Democrats, 217,000 from Republicans and 273,000 from unaffiliated voters.

