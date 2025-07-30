Senate Democrats seek to force release of Jeffrey Epstein files with rarely used "Rule of Five" law

Washington — Senate Democrats are trying to force the Justice Department to release the Jeffrey Epstein files using a little-known law that directs executive agencies to turn over information to congressional oversight committees, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday.

"Today Senate Democrats take additional action to try and uncover the truth about the Epstein files," Schumer said on the Senate floor, and he proceeded to describe the nearly century-old law the minority would use to try to compel the release of the "full and complete Epstein files."

The federal law, known as Section 2954 and referred to as the "Rule of Five," allows five members on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs to submit an information request on matters within its jurisdiction to a federal agency. Enacted in 1928, the obscure law is part of Congress' ability to wield influence over executive branch agencies, and gives minority members of the oversight committees the ability to request information without the help of the committee chairman.

The move comes as controversy has swirled around the Epstein files in recent weeks, after the Justice Department issued the findings of an internal review that was met with anger from many of Mr. Trump's supporters. The review found no "client list" or evidence that Epstein, a well-connected financier who was convicted of sex trafficking and died in federal custody in 2019, had blackmailed prominent figures. But the issue has divided Mr. Trump's base, with many in both parties calling for more transparency as the president has called the controversy a "hoax." And Democrats have sought to capitalize on the GOP infighting.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer conducts a news conference after the senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"The situation with the Epstein files is very simple — Donald Trump promised transparency and he has broken that promise," Schumer said. "As a candidate, Trump said on many occasions he would release the Epstein files if elected, and yet he has refused to do so."

Schumer accused Republicans of choosing to "hide" on the Epstein files, saying, "if there's nothing to hide, why all the evasiveness?"

The rule has rarely been used. In 2017, Democrats tried to force the release of documents relating to the leasing of the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., which became the site of a Trump hotel. And in 2001, Democrats under former President George W. Bush attempted to compel documents about the 2000 census. Still, with infrequent use, whether the rule could be enforced in court remains to be seen.

Schumer said the request covers "all documents, files, evidence or other materials in the possession of the Department of Justice or the FBI related to the case of United States v. Jeffrey Epstein." He noted the request includes records related to Epstein and his clients, while "ensuring that the private information of any victims is protected." The minority leader said the Democrats expect the Justice Department to provide the information by Aug. 15.