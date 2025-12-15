2 semis crash on I-70 east of Denver, spill paper towels and tires across interstate

Two semis crashed on I-70 east of Denver in Deer Trail on Monday. One semi was hauling tires and the other was hauling paper towels. Both cargoes were strewn across the westbound lanes of I-70 after the crash.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, westbound lanes of I-70 were closed in Deer Trail after the crash just before noon. No injuries were reported, according to investigators.

Deputies took images of the aftermath of the crash, which showed boxes of paper towels that had fallen from the semi's truck after it had been ripped open. The other semi's truck was also ripped open, which revealed stacks of tires. Tires were strewn along the interstate after the crash.

During the closure, traffic was detoured to the on and off ramps since the crash happened between ramps. Investigators said there was minimal impact on traffic during the closure.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.