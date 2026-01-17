Semi-truck driver arrested in northeastern Colorado, accused of starting fire with sparks from truck

A semi-truck driver in northeastern Colorado has been arrested and now faces multiple charges related to a wildland fire allegedly started by sparks his truck was letting off.

That fire near Sedgwick has since been 100% contained, but now the driver, 52-year-old Scott Trumbo, of California, faces charges of criminal negligence, setting a fire, and careless driving, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.

Court records were not immediately available for the case on Saturday.

Trumbo initially called in the fire once he noticed it, but denied knowing that his truck caused it, investigators said. He allegedly drove 15 miles on a flat tire without realizing it. Investigators say there were no signs of impairment. A passing motorist took video of the sparks flying and sent it to the sheriff's office, which provided the video to CBS News Colorado.

The fire prompted evacuations south of Interstate 76 and east of Highway 59 just before 6 p.m., but an hour later, those evacuation orders were lifted.

Information about the exact size of the fire wasn't immediately available, but the sheriff's office said it was contained within the boundaries of I-76, Highway 59, County Road 18, and County Road 19. That area is generally about 170 miles northeast of Denver and 10 miles south of the Nebraska state line.

While the fire did appear to be human-caused, the entire northeastern quadrant of the state was under a Red Flag Warning for critical high fire danger on Friday. Additional video of the fire showed wind gusts moving smoke, fire, and grass quickly.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged in the fire. The sheriff's office credited the containment of the fire to the "swift response and effective coordination" of more than a dozen state and local agencies.