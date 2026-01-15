Dangerous winds blast Colorado heading into Friday

Another round of super strong winds will be blasting across parts of Colorado going into Friday! A fast moving cold front surged across eastern Colorado Thursday night and will team up with a strong jet stream adding to a high fire threat on Friday.

This front produced hurricane force winds across the northeastern plains Thursday night across Yuma and Kit Carson counties and prompted a Blowing Dust Warning to be issued for a few hours.

A Red Flag Warning for critical high fire danger is in place for Friday across a large area of eastern Colorado including the Denver metro area. The warning runs from 9am through 6 pm on Friday. Wind gusts are expected to reach 60 to 70 mph with relative humidity levels as low as 13 percent.

Conditions will be ripe for the rapid spread of wildfire. Outdoor burning is discouraged along with any activity that may produce a spark.

The cold front will also bring in much colder temperatures across the state with highs in the 30s and 40s over the eastern plains.