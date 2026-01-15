Watch CBS News
Dangerous winds blast Colorado heading into Friday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Another round of super strong winds will be blasting across parts of Colorado going into Friday! A fast moving cold front surged across eastern Colorado Thursday night and will team up with a strong jet stream adding to a high fire threat on Friday.

jet-stream-wind-speeds-forecast.png

 This front produced hurricane force winds across the northeastern plains Thursday night across Yuma and Kit Carson counties and prompted a Blowing Dust Warning to be issued for a few hours.

blowing-dust-advisory.png

A Red Flag Warning for critical high fire danger is in place for Friday across a large area of eastern Colorado including the Denver metro area. The warning runs from 9am through 6 pm on Friday. Wind gusts are expected to reach 60 to 70 mph with relative humidity levels as low as 13 percent.

red-flag-warning.png

Conditions will be ripe for the rapid spread of wildfire. Outdoor burning is discouraged along with any activity that may produce a spark.

The cold front will also bring in much colder temperatures across the state with highs in the 30s and 40s over the eastern plains.

co-tomorrow-highs.png

