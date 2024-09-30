Semi leaks dish soap after rollover, trailer hanging off overpass near Denver
A semi hauling dish soap rolled over on eastbound I-70 at the eastbound C-470 ramp on Monday. The semi truck's load was handing off the overpass.
Colorado State Patrol responded along with local law enforcement at 8:47 a.m. They said the semi was leaking engine fluid and dish soap from its load.
The driver of the semi was rushed to the hospital. The driver's condition was not immediately released.
The eastbound C-470 ramp from eastbound I-70 was closed and expected to remain closed until at least 4:30 p.m.
What happened leading up to the rollover is being investigated.