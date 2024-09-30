Watch CBS News
Semi leaks dish soap after rollover, trailer hanging off overpass near Denver

A semi hauling dish soap rolled over on eastbound I-70 at the eastbound C-470 ramp on Monday. The semi truck's load was handing off the overpass. 

Colorado State Patrol responded along with local law enforcement at 8:47 a.m. They said the semi was leaking engine fluid and dish soap from its load. 

A semi rolled over at eastbound I-70 at the eastbound C-470 ramp.  CSP

The driver of the semi was rushed to the hospital. The driver's condition was not immediately released. 

The eastbound C-470 ramp from eastbound I-70 was closed and expected to remain closed until at least 4:30 p.m. 

What happened leading up to the rollover is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

