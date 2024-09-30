Semi leaks dish soap after rollover, trailer hanging off overpass near Denver

A semi hauling dish soap rolled over on eastbound I-70 at the eastbound C-470 ramp on Monday. The semi truck's load was handing off the overpass.

Colorado State Patrol responded along with local law enforcement at 8:47 a.m. They said the semi was leaking engine fluid and dish soap from its load.

A semi rolled over at eastbound I-70 at the eastbound C-470 ramp. CSP

The driver of the semi was rushed to the hospital. The driver's condition was not immediately released.

The eastbound C-470 ramp from eastbound I-70 was closed and expected to remain closed until at least 4:30 p.m.

What happened leading up to the rollover is being investigated.