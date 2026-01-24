Semi truck driver facing charges in connection with fatal crash in Northern Colorado

Colorado State Patrol says a semi truck driver is facing assault and homicide charges after a crash on Hwy 287 early Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to the scene just northwest of Laporte around 4:47 a.m. when the semi and a Toyota sedan were involved in a head-on collision.

The 20-year-old California woman driving the sedan was seriously injured, authorities said. Her passenger, a 21-year-old man, was killed. CPS says the 24-year-old man from New York who was driving the semi was not injured in the crash, and authorities placed him under arrest.

He is facing charges of vehicular assault for the injuries to the driver of the Toyota and vehicular homicide for the death of the passenger.

Authorities closed down both directions of Hwy 287 between County Road 54G and CO 14 while they investigated and cleared the scene. The highway was reopened just after noon.