Semi crashes into patrol vehicle in Northern Colorado, injuring deputy, blocking SB lanes of I-25

The Colorado State Patrol said a semi crashed into a Weld County Sheriff's Office Patrol vehicle early Wednesday morning, injuring a deputy. The crash happened about 4:13 a.m. near Frederick.

According to investigators, the Weld County deputy was parked on the right shoulder behind an unoccupied Nissan Rogue that was waiting for a tow after a DUI arrest. That's when the semi struck the deputy's patrol vehicle.

An overturned semi blocked several lanes of I-25 near Frederick on Wednesday morning. CDOT

Investigators said the semi ran off the road into a ditch between I-25 and a frontage road. Only one southbound lane of I-25 was open near mile marker 236.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital and the extent of the deputy's injuries are not known, according to CSP.

The CSP Hazmat Unit responded for a fuel leak due to the crash.

Drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route around the crash and could expect significant delays, according to investigators.