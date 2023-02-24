Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as most-followed woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez has surpassed Kylie Jenner on Instagram as the most-followed woman on the platform. As if Friday, Gomez has more than 382 million followers, while Jenner has over 380 million.

Gomez ranks fourth overall, behind soccer superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi and Instagram's own account, according to social media tracking website, Social Blade.

In spite of the feat, the "Only Murders in the Building" star announced she would be taking a break from social media.

"I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly, and I'm 30, I'm too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything." Gomez said during a TikTok Live clip shared by fans on Thursday.

Her accounts are active, but has not posted anything since Thursday.

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. / Getty Images

This isn't the first time she paused her activity on her social platforms. In a recent Vanity Fair article, the former Disney star discussed how she outsources her social media accounts to her assistant because of the mean-spirited comments that can be found there.

"People can call me ugly or stupid and I'm like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time," she said.

However, she told the outlet that she only has TikTok on her phone because she found it to be "less hostile."

"There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that's filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them."

Gomez has been vocal about her mental health struggles and battle with lupus. Last November, she opened up about her physical and mental health journeys with the release of her documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me" and an interview with Rolling Stone.