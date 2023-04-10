Second trial begins for Jeremy Webster, accused of killing 13-year-old boy, after mistrial

Monday is the first day of trial for Jeremy Webster, although it's the second time he'll have gone through this process.

Webster, 27, is accused in a deadly road rage incident that ended with him allegedly shooting down a family outside of a dentist office, killing a 13-year-old boy. Webster was 23 when he was arrested.

The shooting happened back in 2018. Webster was on trial in 2021 but the judge declared a mistrial during jury selection.

The judge said a necessary and indispensable witness would not be able to travel to Colorado from out of state to testify in person at the time because of a medical issue.

So now Webster is back and there should be a new jury later this week.

Webster has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder in the case.

In addition to allegedly killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow, Webster is accused of injuring his mother Meghan Bigelow and younger brother at the time.