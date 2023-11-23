Second suspect arrested in connection with southern Colorado triple homicide

A second person has been arrested as part of the investigation into a quadruple shooting that ended with three people dead in rural southern Colorado earlier this week.

Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis, 50, was arrested Tuesday along with Hanme Clark, 45. She's facing charges of accessory to a crime and he's facing three murder charges, among others.

RELATED: Custer County triple homicide suspect in custody

The relationship between the two was not immediately clear, nor was her role in the shooting, but investigators say that shooting, which claimed the lives of Rob Geers, 63, Beth Wade, 73, and James Daulton and injured Patty Daulton, stemmed from a dispute over property lines.

Hanme Clark, left, and Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis were arrested in New Mexico and are being held awaiting extradition. Both have been charged in connection with a quadruple shooting turned triple homicide in Custer County, Colorado. Bernalillo County Detention Center

The shooting happened Monday evening in the Rocky Ridge Road area of Custer County, northeast of Westcliffe. That area is about 140 miles southwest of Denver.

A 25-hour manhunt ended when New Mexico State Police, assisted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Clark and Medina-Kochis are being held in the Bernalillo County Detention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico awaiting extradition to Colorado.