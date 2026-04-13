Second person in Easter shooting at Denver park dies, police say

The second person who was shot at Russell Square Park on Easter has died, according to the Denver Police Department.

Two people were initially injured in the shooting at the park on April 5 while gathering with family to celebrate Easter. The first victim, a 43-year-old woman, died the following day, police said at the time. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, died on Sunday, exactly one week after the shooting, DPD said on Monday.

Police said the shooting involved an "exchange of gunfire" between occupants of a vehicle driving past the park and a member of the family, a 34-year-old man.

Police initially thought the family member shot the woman, but the Denver District Attorney's Office determined homicide charges wouldn't be filed against him, as there was "no reasonable likelihood of conviction." Police did say they were exploring other charges against him, however.

Denver police cars are seen at Russell Square Park on April 5, 2026, after a shooting in which two people were injured. Those two people later died of their injuries, police said. CBS

The vehicle involved in the shooting was found hours later, and said it was stolen. Investigators are still trying to determine the identities of the suspect or suspects in the vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene and doorbell camera footage captured audio of the gunshots and footage of people running away from the park as the shots were fired.

"People were fleeing the scene, yelling to call 911, they killed my mother, you know, some pretty horrific things going on," neighbor Steve Katsaros told CBS News Colorado. "It was bonkers. My mom's car was hit. We were having a small Easter dinner when it occurred."