Second fugitive captured in joint effort after escaping ICE facility in Colorado, feds say

Geilond Vido-Romero, a man who officials say escaped the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement detention facility in Aurora in March, was recaptured Tuesday in Denver, the U.S. Marshals Service Denver shared in an X social media post.

Vido-Romero originally escaped ICE custody on March 18 with other detainee Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez, who was recaptured in Adams County on March 21.

The remaining fugitive wanted from the Aurora ICE facility escape on March 18 is back in custody.



COVOTF Deputy U.S. Marshals & TFOs from @ERODenver, @dcsheriff, & @PoliceEnglewood arrested Geilond VIDO-ROMERO today on a bus at Colfax & Cherry St in Denver.



— U.S. Marshals Service Denver (@USMSDenver) April 2, 2025

Both Vido-Romero, 24, and Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, escaped ICE following a nighttime power outage at the detention facility in Aurora. They were both believed to have escaped and were subsequently reported missing by ICE to local law enforcement during the early morning hours of the next day.

Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez, left, and Geilond Vido-Romero are accused of escaping an ICE detention center. Both men have since been recaptured. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Both suspects were being held on local charges before their transfer to the ICE facility in February.

According to U.S. Marshals, Vido-Romero is a suspected member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and has an active federal criminal arrest warrant for the escape, as well as a criminal warrant from Douglas County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest and theft.

There is no previous information from federal law enforcement that connects Gonzalez-Gonzalez to the TdA gang.

TdA has been tied to several reports of criminal activity dating back to 2024 in the metro area. It had mainly been concentrated to a residential corridor in Aurora near the intersection of E 12th Ave and Dallas Street. Gang activity has also been reported in Denver.

ICE also confirmed the recapture of Vido-Romero in a social media post that confirmed the joint operation with U.S. Marshals and Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.