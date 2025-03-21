Escapee from ICE facility in Aurora taken into custody, search continues for second man

Escapee from ICE facility in Aurora taken into custody, search continues for second man

One of the two men who escaped from the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement GEO facility earlier this week in Aurora has been taken into custody. Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez was taken into custody by the Adams County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning.

Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez ICE

A deputy contacted a "suspicious person" later identified as Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, in the area of West 64th Avenue and Beach Street about 4:30 a.m. He was taken into temporary custody, according to deputies, and ICE was notified. ICE responded to the patrol substation and took Gonzalez-Gonzalez into custody.

Geilond Vido-Romero ICE

Gonzalez-Gonzalez and Geilond Vido-Romero, 24, were reported missing after a power outage at the facility.

They were being held on local charges before their transfer to the ICE facility last month.

The two men escaped on Tuesday night during a power outage at the facility, according to the Aurora Police Department. It wasn't until 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday that the police department said they were notified the men were missing.

Anyone with information on where Vido-Romero is can call the ICE tipline at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or fill out the federal agency's online tip form.