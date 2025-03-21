Watch CBS News
Local News

Escapee from ICE facility in Aurora taken into custody, search continues for second man

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Escapee from ICE facility in Aurora taken into custody, search continues for second man
Escapee from ICE facility in Aurora taken into custody, search continues for second man 00:32

One of the two men who escaped from the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement GEO facility earlier this week in Aurora has been taken into custody. Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez was taken into custody by the Adams County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning. 

joel-jose-gonzalez-gonzalez.jpg
Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez   ICE

A deputy contacted a "suspicious person" later identified as Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, in the area of West 64th Avenue and Beach Street about 4:30 a.m. He was taken into temporary custody, according to deputies, and ICE was notified. ICE responded to the patrol substation and took Gonzalez-Gonzalez into custody. 

geilond-vido-romero.jpg
Geilond Vido-Romero   ICE

Gonzalez-Gonzalez and Geilond Vido-Romero, 24,  were reported missing after a power outage at the facility

They were being held on local charges before their transfer to the ICE facility last month. 

The two men escaped on Tuesday night during a power outage at the facility, according to the Aurora Police Department. It wasn't until 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday that the police department said they were notified the men were missing.

Anyone with information on where Vido-Romero is can call the ICE tipline at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or fill out the federal agency's online tip form.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.