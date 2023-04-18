Searchers find body believed to be missing man Jerry Allbright
Searchers located the remains of who they believe is a missing Glen Haven resident after days of searching. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office posted that search crews located a deceased male believed to be Jerry Allbright on Monday night.
Because of the hazardous terrain and fading light, conditions were not safe for the crews to remove his body at the time. The Larimer County Coroner, Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigators and ground crews will return Tuesday to complete the recovery process.
Allbright, 53, left his Fox Creek Road home on foot on the evening of April 14 and did not return. Family members received a text message from him early the next day that he was lost in the mountains. They searched the area and called the sheriff's office about 2 p.m. Saturday after they couldn't find him.
A search was launched that included the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services and Patrol divisions, Glen Haven Area Fire Department, and Larimer County Search and Rescue. Cell phone data indicated the text message came from an area roughly 1.5 miles west of Fox Creek Road.
The coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.
for more features.