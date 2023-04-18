Searchers find body believed to be missing man Jerry Allbright

Searchers located the remains of who they believe is a missing Glen Haven resident after days of searching. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office posted that search crews located a deceased male believed to be Jerry Allbright on Monday night.

Because of the hazardous terrain and fading light, conditions were not safe for the crews to remove his body at the time. The Larimer County Coroner, Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigators and ground crews will return Tuesday to complete the recovery process.

With heavy hearts, we have an update in the search for missing a Glen Haven resident. On the evening of April 17, a... Posted by Larimer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Allbright, 53, left his Fox Creek Road home on foot on the evening of April 14 and did not return. Family members received a text message from him early the next day that he was lost in the mountains. They searched the area and called the sheriff's office about 2 p.m. Saturday after they couldn't find him.

A search was launched that included the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services and Patrol divisions, Glen Haven Area Fire Department, and Larimer County Search and Rescue. Cell phone data indicated the text message came from an area roughly 1.5 miles west of Fox Creek Road.

The coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.