Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway after Colorado camper goes missing

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A search is underway for a Colorado man who went missing earlier this week after he went camping.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for 64-year-old Rodney Guilinger, who traveled to Conejos County Wednesday to do some scoping. According to Guilinger's granddaughter, Alexis, he went camping for one night on his way home from Alamosa, but never returned. Guilinger reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment and needs medication.

rodney-guilinger-2.png
Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Authorities said Guilinger's vehicle was found Thursday on Forest Service Road 380.

Alexis said on Saturday, 45 people joined in the search for her grandfather. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green flannel shirt, a camo hat and tennis shoes.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.