Search underway after Colorado camper goes missing

A search is underway for a Colorado man who went missing earlier this week after he went camping.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for 64-year-old Rodney Guilinger, who traveled to Conejos County Wednesday to do some scoping. According to Guilinger's granddaughter, Alexis, he went camping for one night on his way home from Alamosa, but never returned. Guilinger reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment and needs medication.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Authorities said Guilinger's vehicle was found Thursday on Forest Service Road 380.

Alexis said on Saturday, 45 people joined in the search for her grandfather. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green flannel shirt, a camo hat and tennis shoes.