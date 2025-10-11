Deputies search for suspect after large swastika found in Colorado hillside

Authorities are searching for the person responsible after a large swastika was spotted on a hillside at a Colorado park Saturday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, an investigation has been launched into the incident. Authorities took pictures and flew over it with drones before rangers took it down.

The swastika, located on Matthew Winters Park property, was made of white sheets and was in a difficult location to reach.

"It took some time for them to make their way up the hillside and anchor the sheets." That is based on how difficult it was for rangers to dismantle," said the sheriff's office. "We have absolutely no idea who did this. We're as disturbed as anyone else who saw it this morning."

They're not sure if the person or people responsible hiked up from I-70 or over the ridge and down the hill.

One community member who spoke with CBS Colorado expressed their dismay at the display, stating, "This can't be okay. This can't be our normal. This hate must have light shined on it and called out for the evil it is."