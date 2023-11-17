Search expands into Douglas County for escaped Colorado suspect Luis Fernando Cerda-Regaldo

The search for a suspect who escaped from custody in Weld County on Wednesday was narrowed to Douglas County on Friday. Search crews were concentrating their efforts to track down Luis Fernando Cerda-Regaldo.

Authorities said Cerda-Regaldo was in the custody of the Weld County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday when he was taken to the Northern Colorado Medical Center to get medically cleared before being booked into jail.

Luis Fernando Cerda-Regaldo Weld County

While at the medical center in Greeley, he escaped from custody and ran away about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He had been arrested by the Weld County Sheriff's Office earlier in the day on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction, and attempt to influence law enforcement.

Authorities search for escaped suspect Luis Fernando Certa-Regaldo in Douglas County after he got away from Weld County officers on Wednesday. CBS

Cerda-Regaldo is described as a white male, 27 years old, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a short beard. He also has a tattoo of an unknown design on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a black pants, a black shirt with cutoff sleeves and a black baseball cap. Witnesses saw the suspect walking away from a stolen car that was parked along I-25 near Spruce Mountain Road. That car has since been towed.

A shelter in place has been issued in the Larkspur area of Fox Farm Road and Spruce Mountain Road. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Douglas County Regional SWAT team are actively searching for Luis Fernando Certa-Regaldo, who is wanted for escaping from Weld… pic.twitter.com/0IWOFPzCSm — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) November 17, 2023

The sheriff's office is asking if the public sees him or knows of his whereabouts to please call 911 or contact the sheriff's office immediately at (970) 350-9600. All charges are merely accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Tips can also be submitted to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s)may be eligible for a cash reward.