Sean Payton apparently refused to pay the NFL after being hit with a $100,000 fine over COVID in 2020

By John Breech

(CBS SPORTS) - It's a good thing that Sean Payton will be making a lot money this year, because it seems that he might still owe the NFL $100,000 in fine money.

Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

On Wednesday, ESPN released a lengthy report about how the leak of Jon Gruden's emails helped lead to the downfall of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. One of the interesting nuggets tucked away in the story involves Payton and the fact that he apparently refused to pay the NFL after being hit with a hefty fine three years ago.

During the 2020 season, the NFL enacted several special protocols due to COVID. One of the rules was that everyone on the sideline had to properly wear a mask that covered both their mouth and nose. During a Week 2 game that year, Payton's Saints played Gruden's Raiders and both coaches ended up violating the league's COVID rules, which led to a $100,000 fine for each guy.

According to the ESPN story, Gruden appealed the fine, but his appeal got shot down, so he ended up paying his entire fine, which ended up totaling $150,000 by the end of the season.

After Gruden paid the fine, Payton "called him and laughed," according to ESPN. The reason Payton laughed is because he apparently handed over exactly zero dollars to the NFL.

"I never paid the fine," Payton told Gruden. "You're the only dumbf--- that paid the fine."

According to the story, Payton also said Gruden was the only coach who actually paid any COVID-related fine. If that's the case, that doesn't reflect well on the NFL. If the league can't force a coach to pay a fine, then why even bother fining them?

With players, the situation is different. If a player gets fined, the money comes directly out of their pay check unless they're able to successfully appeal the fine. As for coaches, it seems to be a little more complicated than that.

With news now out that Payton never paid the fine, the NFL could theoretically look to collect on it once again with the 59-year-old now back in the league as the coach of the Broncos.

If Payton's story is true, it also kind of puts the league in an awkward position. If the NFL were to try and collect on it now, it would put the league's COVID protocols under the spotlight, which might not be something the league wants to deal with right now. (Many players questioned the protocols, including Aaron Rodgers.) On the other hand, if the NFL doesn't collect, then coaches could just stop paying fines altogether and point to Payton's non-payment as the precedent that's now been set.