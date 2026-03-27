Colorado students describe underage scene at University Hill bar as Boulder police continue assault investigation

Police in Boulder say they continue to investigate allegations that multiple underage women were drugged and sexually assaulted at a University Hill bar, and say they are concerned there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

The investigation centers around Scrooge Sul, located at 1149 13th Street. The establishment is currently closed, and signage posted on the door indicates the business is facing multiple liquor license violations, including serving minors.

A sign posted outside Scrooge Sul on the Hill in Boulder on March 27, 2026, explains that the restaurant's alcohol license was suspended. CBS

According to the Boulder Police Department, the reported incidents involve intoxicated underage females. Investigators say there have been no arrests, and no suspect has been publicly identified, but detectives are actively pursuing leads.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators, emphasizing that underage individuals who were drinking will not face penalties for coming forward.

Some University of Colorado Boulder students say the bar was widely known among underage crowds.

"Yes, I've been in this bar before. I actually just turned 21 and so like, this was definitely one of the places known for people under 21," said John Galloway.

"I think it's like a, like a trend for freshmen and sophomores who are not 21 to come here," said another CU student, Jonah Smith.

CBS

The bar also promoted its popularity on social media. A video previously posted to its Instagram page shows a line out the door and a packed venue inside.

CBS Colorado spoke with The Blue Bench, a local advocacy group that supports survivors of sexual assault.

"At least half of sexual assaults have some kind of substance aspect to it, whether it's alcohol or otherwise. So, it is a very unfortunately common situation where substances are involved," said Senior Director of Operations Jeremiah Garcia-Bock.

While police are asking witnesses to come forward, advocates say that step is not always easy. The Blue Bench works to provide support and options for survivors.

"They are not required to seek assistance through law enforcement. We have different processes to seek justice, whether that is legal justice, restorative justice, social justice, whatever that may be. When they come to the Blue Bench, they are again in the driver's seat."

CBS Colorado also reached out to the University of Colorado Boulder Office of Victim Assistance. A spokesperson said the university is not providing additional comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing police investigation but noted that prevention education and support resources are available to students.

In a statement, Boulder police said encouraging victims and witnesses to come forward is critical to moving the investigation forward and preventing further harm. The department also highlighted its Victim Services Unit, which offers support and advocacy for those impacted.

Police say identifying additional victims or witnesses will be critical as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrea Tuck and reference case number 26-01803.